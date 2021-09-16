Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 734,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,365,000 after buying an additional 82,553 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 220,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,833,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,150,000 after buying an additional 598,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of BMY opened at $62.00 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $137.77 billion, a PE ratio of -27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.