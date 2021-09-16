BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVY opened at $222.53 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $115.77 and a twelve month high of $228.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. On average, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

