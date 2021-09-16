BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in GDS were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GDS. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in GDS by 11.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 216,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,518,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in GDS by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GDS by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after buying an additional 28,374 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of GDS by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares during the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GDS. TheStreet downgraded shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Macquarie lowered their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $58.97 on Thursday. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.97 and a beta of 1.00.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

