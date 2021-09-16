BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEAK. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345,452 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,768 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,966,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,650,000 after acquiring an additional 966,711 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,630,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,959,000 after acquiring an additional 751,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,045,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,932,000 after acquiring an additional 580,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

PEAK opened at $35.27 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

PEAK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

