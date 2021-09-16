BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 500 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,220 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 294.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Credicorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 194.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAP opened at $105.71 on Thursday. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $88.67 and a fifty-two week high of $169.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. downgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.43.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

