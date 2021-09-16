Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Truist upped their target price on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Justine Lien sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $170,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,604 shares of company stock valued at $8,823,434. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $5.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $504.48. 41,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,442. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $343.48 and a 52-week high of $510.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $485.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $471.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

