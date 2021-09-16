Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BRMK)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Broadmark Realty Capital has a payout ratio of 107.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.6%.

Shares of NYSE:BRMK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.23. 557,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,684. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52. Broadmark Realty Capital has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 70.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BRMK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

