Brokerages Anticipate Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.90 Billion

Equities analysts expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) to announce sales of $2.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.01 billion and the lowest is $2.63 billion. Canadian National Railway reported sales of $2.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year sales of $11.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.27 billion to $11.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.23 billion to $13.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canadian National Railway.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.35.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,681,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,116. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $98.69 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 179.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,032,000 after purchasing an additional 991,313 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,045,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,894,000 after acquiring an additional 165,358 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 11.3% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $336,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian National Railway (CNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.