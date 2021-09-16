Brokerages Anticipate Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Million

Brokerages expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) will announce $1.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.54 million and the lowest is $1.07 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $9.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.20 million to $10.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.68 million, with estimates ranging from $12.29 million to $13.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.03).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EIGR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIGR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,450,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,376,000 after purchasing an additional 528,406 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,135,000 after purchasing an additional 266,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,222,000 after purchasing an additional 135,646 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,098,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $946,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $7.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,853. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $242.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

