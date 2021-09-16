Brokerages Anticipate Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to Announce $1.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. Electronic Arts posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 303.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year earnings of $6.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $7.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $8.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Electronic Arts.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.96. 4,618,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total value of $475,404.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,658,802.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,224,821 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electronic Arts (EA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.