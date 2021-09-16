Brokerages Anticipate Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to report sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36 billion. Pool posted sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year sales of $5.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.14.

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pool in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 335.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pool by 423.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ POOL traded down $6.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $470.69. 248,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,936. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pool has a 1-year low of $293.38 and a 1-year high of $500.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

