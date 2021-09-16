Brokerages Expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to Announce $1.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to post $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $1.45. Marriott International posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,633.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $4.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $6.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.07.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4,618.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,132,000 after buying an additional 2,682,409 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,254,000 after buying an additional 1,039,154 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 49,703.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,988,000 after buying an additional 1,030,858 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,466,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,192,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,962,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,644. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.73 and its 200 day moving average is $142.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of 136.61 and a beta of 1.86. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $88.92 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

