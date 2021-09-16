Brokerages Expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.33. Tilly’s posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 371.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 6.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TLYS shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of TLYS traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $14.70. 6,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,139. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $16.93.

In other news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 41,750 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $688,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $80,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,774.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,750 shares of company stock valued at $964,565. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 544.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,871,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115,523 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at about $4,252,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 14.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,712,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after acquiring an additional 215,668 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in Tilly’s during the first quarter worth about $2,185,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Tilly’s by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 151,879 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly's Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

