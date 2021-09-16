Brokerages Set 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Price Target at GBX 452.50

Shares of 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 470 ($6.14).

Several research firms recently commented on 888. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on 888 from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on 888 from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 391 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £93,840 ($122,602.56).

LON 888 traded up GBX 12.70 ($0.17) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 425 ($5.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,533. 888 has a 12 month low of GBX 177.40 ($2.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 456 ($5.96). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 391.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 389.17. The company has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 132.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. 888’s payout ratio is currently 343.75%.

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

