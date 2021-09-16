Brokerages Set Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Price Target at $16.83

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,162,262.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,813 shares in the company, valued at $718,151.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $857,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth about $219,000.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $13.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.51.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $373.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.51 million. Analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

