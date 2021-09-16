Brokerages Set Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Target Price at $171.90

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.90.

Several analysts recently commented on EVBG shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $159.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.55. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $130,920.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,613.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.70, for a total value of $199,337.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,839 shares of company stock worth $2,435,748. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 4.7% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Everbridge by 5.6% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 4.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

