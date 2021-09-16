Brokerages Set GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Price Target at $41.00

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 16.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,553 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 23.9% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $38.88. The company had a trading volume of 52,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,857,304. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $104.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average of $38.77. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $42.68.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 70.13%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

