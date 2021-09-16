Brokerages Set IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) PT at $3.56

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.56.

Several research firms have issued reports on IAG. TheStreet downgraded IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,986,000 after acquiring an additional 121,318 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 339.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,536 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 105,461 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 124,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 15,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,457,282 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 321,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 225,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $2.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 360.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.72. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $4.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.