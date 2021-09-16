Brokerages Set Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Target Price at €107.00

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €107.00 ($125.88).

A number of research analysts have commented on KBX shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

KBX stock opened at €102.00 ($120.00) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €89.88 ($105.74) and a 52-week high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a 50-day moving average of €98.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of €101.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

