Brokerages Set LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) PT at $11.87

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DBS Vickers downgraded LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 2,469.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 18.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 433.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LX opened at $6.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57. LexinFintech has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $506.28 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that LexinFintech will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LexinFintech Company Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

