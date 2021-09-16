Brokerages Set MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) PT at $449.06

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $449.06.

MDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $526.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total value of $190,046.74. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,531,542.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.56, for a total transaction of $3,795,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,487 shares in the company, valued at $46,491,165.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,767 shares of company stock worth $76,798,970 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 85.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDB stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $501.88. 2,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,109. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $515.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $388.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of -106.45 and a beta of 0.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

