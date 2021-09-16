Brokerages Set Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) PT at $132.83

Shares of Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NUVCF. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Nuvei from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $80.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Nuvei from C$123.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nuvei from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NUVCF opened at $130.00 on Monday. Nuvei has a twelve month low of $36.96 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.93 and its 200 day moving average is $79.42.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

