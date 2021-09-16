Brokerages Set O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) PT at $14.83

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.13.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
OI stock opened at $15.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 9.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,028,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,803,000 after purchasing an additional 88,561 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the second quarter worth $865,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 135.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,114,000 after purchasing an additional 637,795 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 107,482.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 44,068 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the second quarter worth $3,436,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About O-I Glass
O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.
Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.