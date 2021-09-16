Brokerages Set O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) PT at $14.83

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

OI stock opened at $15.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 9.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,028,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,803,000 after purchasing an additional 88,561 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the second quarter worth $865,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 135.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,114,000 after purchasing an additional 637,795 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 107,482.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 44,068 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the second quarter worth $3,436,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

