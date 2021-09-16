Brokerages Set VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Price Target at $46.50

Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VER shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Get VEREIT alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VER. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,758,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,592,000 after acquiring an additional 386,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,473,000 after acquiring an additional 780,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,531,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,115,000 after acquiring an additional 485,959 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,156,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,139,000 after acquiring an additional 91,654 shares during the period. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,449,000 after acquiring an additional 849,924 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VER traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,398. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. VEREIT has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $50.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that VEREIT will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.