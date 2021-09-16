Brokers Offer Predictions for Ameresco, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ameresco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

AMRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

NYSE AMRC opened at $70.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $28.94 and a 1-year high of $75.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.50.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.82 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $119,203.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,054,644 shares in the company, valued at $76,377,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $212,852.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,143 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,009 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 674.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ameresco during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Ameresco by 42.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.