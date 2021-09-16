Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Stake Cut by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,810,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 592,973 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up about 1.1% of AGF Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $143,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 231,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 250,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,943,000 after purchasing an additional 17,664 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 17,564 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 146,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

BAM traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,539. The stock has a market cap of $86.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $57.83.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -433.33%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.