Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.89.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BEP. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE BEP traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $38.69. 3,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,533. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of -43.64 and a beta of 0.56. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average of $39.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.42 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,014,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,156,000 after buying an additional 1,929,252 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 745.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,946,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,930 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,594,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,423,000 after purchasing an additional 867,494 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,187,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,981,000 after buying an additional 760,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter valued at $17,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

