BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of BRP Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 13th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for BRP Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BRP. TheStreet raised BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Northcoast Research raised BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of NYSE:BRP opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. BRP Group has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $40.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -50.45 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average is $28.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of BRP Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BRP Group by 54.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of BRP Group by 110.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the first quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

