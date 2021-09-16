BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

