BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) CEO Acquires $756,200.64 in Stock

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 74,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $756,200.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BTRS opened at $11.21 on Thursday. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.65.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BTRS shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BTRS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in BTRS during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BTRS by 569.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of BTRS by 20.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

