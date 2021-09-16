BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,500 shares, an increase of 185.8% from the August 15th total of 94,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,695.0 days.
Shares of BGSWF opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50. BW Offshore has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $3.15.
BW Offshore Company Profile
Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for BW Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.