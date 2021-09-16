Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 168.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 604.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 165,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after buying an additional 142,350 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 37.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 187.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after buying an additional 36,009 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 27.9% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth $403,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $107.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $113.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 3.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

