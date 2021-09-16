Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.75.

CZR opened at $107.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.26. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 3.20. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 37.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 18.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 26,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

