CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAIXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAIXY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.02. 178,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,633. CaixaBank has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

