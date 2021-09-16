Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX) Insider Pardip Kumar Dass Sells 375,000 Shares of Stock

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX) insider Pardip Kumar Dass sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.51), for a total transaction of £1,293,750 ($1,690,292.66).

Shares of CBOX opened at GBX 345 ($4.51) on Thursday. Cake Box Holdings Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 155 ($2.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 424 ($5.54). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 325.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 293.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The stock has a market cap of £138 million and a P/E ratio of 41.07.

Get Cake Box alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from Cake Box’s previous dividend of $1.85. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Cake Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.22%.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cake Box from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Cake Box Company Profile

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of February 8, 2021, the company operated 150 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Cake Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cake Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.