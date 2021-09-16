Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 75,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,181,739 shares.The stock last traded at $30.71 and had previously closed at $30.09.

ELY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.30.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 2.10.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.2% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 41.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

