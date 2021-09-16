Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $19,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 37,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,105,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $143.48 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.09 and a 52 week high of $146.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.50.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

