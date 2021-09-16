Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 106,800 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 272.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $15,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $9,578,000. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 93,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,160,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of STIP opened at $105.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.09. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.02 and a 52 week high of $107.15.

