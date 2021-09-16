Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 18,841 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 22.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,841 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $15,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 204.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWY opened at $161.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.01. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $114.40 and a 1-year high of $163.47.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

