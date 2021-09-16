Canaccord Genuity Cuts Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Price Target to C$8.25

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$10.00 to C$8.25 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.88.

OTCMKTS BLKLF opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.79. Blackline Safety has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $7.52.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

