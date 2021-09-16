Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Receives $50.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNQ. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,509,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,761. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.04.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3748 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently -362.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 81.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,586,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,017,847,000 after purchasing an additional 24,956,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,765,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,297,561,000 after purchasing an additional 559,574 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,361,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331,600 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,566,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $728,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,827,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $682,800,000 after buying an additional 2,543,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

