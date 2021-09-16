Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Cut to C$54.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.78.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$44.51 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$19.77 and a 52 week high of C$46.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$41.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92.

In other news, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.96, for a total value of C$501,100.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,341,333.44. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut purchased 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$44.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,732.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,165,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$97,242,579.10. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,013 shares of company stock worth $4,305,315.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

