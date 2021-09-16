Capital One Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for BRP Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 13th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for BRP Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

BRP has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of NYSE:BRP opened at $34.81 on Thursday. BRP Group has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $40.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.45 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BRP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in BRP Group by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BRP Group by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in BRP Group by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BRP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

