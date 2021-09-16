CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareMax Inc. is a technology-enabled care platform providing value-based care and chronic disease management to seniors. The company operates wholly-owned medical centers which offer a comprehensive suite of healthcare and social services and proprietary software and services platform which provides data, analytics and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians. CareMax Inc., formerly known as Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CMAX. Cowen started coverage on CareMax in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised CareMax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ CMAX opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. CareMax has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). On average, equities research analysts expect that CareMax will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CareMax during the second quarter worth $61,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax during the second quarter worth $349,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax during the second quarter worth $351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax during the second quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax during the second quarter worth $741,000.

About CareMax

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

