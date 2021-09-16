Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Trading 7.1% Higher

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.74 and last traded at $29.59. 19,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 765,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.62.

CRBU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

