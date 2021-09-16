CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.92.

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stephens upped their target price on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

In other news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 364.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 9,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMX opened at $136.81 on Thursday. CarMax has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $139.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.31 and a 200-day moving average of $127.63.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CarMax will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

