CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 23.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,991,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,714,000 after buying an additional 562,192 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 21.9% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,782,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,734,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,214 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,808,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,822,000 after purchasing an additional 281,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 1,191.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.79 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $23.26.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $157.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.33 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 3,584 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $63,400.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Houman Akhavan sold 16,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $324,070.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 326,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,374,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,456 shares of company stock worth $5,672,063 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

CarParts.com Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

