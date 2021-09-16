Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Holdings Raised by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Carvana worth $27,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Carvana by 6,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.85.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.71, for a total value of $18,702,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,513.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.39, for a total transaction of $48,420.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,478 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,303,434 shares of company stock valued at $426,520,549. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $329.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $336.90 and a 200-day moving average of $295.93. The firm has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.93 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $158.25 and a twelve month high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

