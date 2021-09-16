Cascades’ (CAS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at TD Securities

TD Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cascades (TSE:CAS) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Cascades from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$20.50 price objective on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday, July 5th. Desjardins upgraded Cascades from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Cascades to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.36.

CAS opened at C$15.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$13.06 and a 1 year high of C$18.48. The firm has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Cascades’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

In related news, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.76, for a total value of C$152,780.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$397,531.08. Also, Director Alain Lemaire sold 10,000 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.03, for a total value of C$160,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 435,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,988,502.92. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,745.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

