Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $259.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $229.75.

CASY opened at $193.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.20. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $165.38 and a one year high of $229.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,856,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,173,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,188,000 after acquiring an additional 129,938 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,765,000 after acquiring an additional 101,807 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,729,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

